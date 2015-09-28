After her long, grueling battle with her record label, Jojo has finally began to release new music. Back in August, she came out with a “triangle” consisting of three new songs that will be included on her long awaited third album. While she was unofficially coming out with music and releasing a few music videos during the lawsuit, this is the first time we are getting a new music video from Jojo in two years. The video is for her song “When Love Hurts,” the most upbeat of the three new songs. This video is perfect, and we can’t wait for this new album to drop.

Check out the music video for “When Love Hurts” below!

