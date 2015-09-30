Remember the date, November 13, 2015, because there will be madness from tweens everywhere. Justin Bieber and One Direction are both releasing new albums…on the same day.

Both of these albums are extremely important for the pop stars. One Direction’s Made in the A.M. is their final album in their five albums in five years deal. 1D has already decided that they will be taking a break to explore other things, but that’s just boy band speak for we’re breaking up. Meanwhile, the Biebs is in the middle of a full blown comeback after two year long downward spiral that everyone enjoyed watching a little too much. Thankfully that’s over now, and his new album is very anticipated with his catchy singles like “What Do You Mean?”

Justin Bieber took to Snapchat to let everyone know how he feels about 1D deciding to release an album during his comeback. His only concern is that anyone releasing an album that day, which also includes CeeLo Green, Ty Dolla $ign, and Boots should all be scared. He left us with “the face you make when you come out with an album the same day as Justin Bieber.”

https://twitter.com/JBNoticias_/status/648892707310579712

Both Beliebers and Directioners are very intense and powerful fans, so who will be number one on the charts on November 13?

[Story via]

[Lead image via]