Place Jennifer Lawrence in the “not a fan” category when it comes to Donald Trump. During an interview with her Mockingjay – Part 2 costars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, they talked about what everyone is talking about: the most controversial Presidential candidate possibly ever. Turns out, Trump can’t count on votes from the cast of The Hunger Games.

“If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world,” said Lawrence.

“I’ll back you up on that,” Liam Hemsworth added.

Josh Hutcherson suggested, “It’s a publicity stunt. It can’t be real.”

Luckily, J. Law & Co. would be pretty well-equipped for the end of the world with her skills at Katniss, right?



Seems that J. Law has been watching too much TV to believe anything is real anymore. “I genuinely believe that reality television has reached the ultimate place where now even things like this might just be for entertainment,” she continued. “It’s either that or it’s Hillary’s brilliant idea.”

She adds, “I was watching him on the campaign trail and one guy said, ‘I love Donald Trump because he’s saying everything I’m thinking and I just can’t say it because of the PC factor.’ And I’m thinking, ‘You are absolutely right. That’s who I want representing my country, somebody politically incorrect. That will just be perfect.’”

