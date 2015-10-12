On June 1, 2015, Texas passed a new law allowing for licensed gun holders to carry concealed guns on college campuses, and the students of University of Texas at Austin are not having it. In protest to the law, they’ve decided that they will be carrying dildos around on campus.

An event page on Facebook titled “Campus (Dildo) Carry” has been started, which says the protest will take place on August 24, 2016 – the first day of the fall semester, when the gun law will finally take effect at their school. Jessica Jin, the creator of the event page said, “You’re carrying a gun to class? Yeah well I’m carrying a HUGE DILDO.” This could be a smart and hilarious tactic to challenge the new law, which the students hope will show that being able to carry guns on campus is just as protective as carrying a dildo (aka not at all). It will also bring to light that students are allowed to carry weapons but still have to abide by strict rules about free sexual expression.

While this law was signed back in August, the protest seems to be starting at the right time considering all the shootings that have taken place in the past few weeks, especially the one last week at Texas Southern University.

There are currently 4,000 people who will be attending the event and odds are that number will likely continue to grow.

