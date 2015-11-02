In a message on Yik Yak, an anonymous person posted a threat of a campus shooting at Fresno State in California.

The post reads, “the time is here. @3PM I will release my frustrations. Tired of dirty looks, get rejected, nd being talked abt bc how I dress. My choice of weapon M4 Carbine and I will take a headshot at a hot blonde”

Officials at the college are taking this threat seriously and looking into to per their Twitter page.

Fresno State police are investigating a threat on social media. We will send an update on social media every 15 minutes. — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) November 2, 2015

A “subject of interest” is being interviewed by police. No word on who that is or why that person is being questioned.

Fresno State PD is interviewing a subject of interest in connection to a threat. — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) November 2, 2015

This is the second threat of school shooting today. At Arizona State University, a potential gunman threatened the ASU campus via the website 4chan, although it seems nothing has come of the threat.

Threats like these are no joke. In the beginning of October, the shooter who opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Oregon and killed 10 people allegedly posted a warning to the online message board 4chan.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Update

From NBC:

A Fresno State freshman football player was arrested over making a terrorist threat, police said Tuesday. Fresno State Police Chief David Huerta said Christian Pryor, 18, was in custody in relation to a post on Yik Yak, an anonymous social-media application.