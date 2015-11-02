Arizona State University officials are investigating a threat that was made online hinting at a campus shooting.

The message was posted online Sunday afternoon by an anonymous user threatening a shooting early Monday afternoon targeting the ASU campus. It details how the shooting will allegedly go down, including that gun the shooter will use, the specific people targeted, and the time. It reads:

“Tomorrow this will be my target

12:30 will be my chosen time

Filthy degenerate normies will be the first under my gun sights.

All of the girls who laugh at my calling me a creep.

All of the fratboys who get all the girls. They will all pay for alienating me.

The Bushmaster M4 Carbine will be my weapon of choice…

The beta uprising is now fellow anons, check the Scottsdale news after 12:30 if you think I’m bullshitting”

Tempe Police are ramping up security patrols in the area Monday as a response to the threat.

ASU says they are aware of the posting and are looking into it very carefully, but say it appears “unsubstantiated.”

We are aware of unsubstantiated social media threats to a Univ. in AZ Does not appear credible, safety is paramount. We are investigating. — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) November 2, 2015

“While the threat does not appear credible, we encourage members of the campus community to always be observant and report any suspicious activity to ASU Police or the LiveSafe app,” an ASU spokesperson said.

Students and parents are still understandably and visibly upset that ASU hasn’t made a bigger deal about the threats. They’ve taken to Twitter to voice their concern.

can asu cancel school plz because i have to go this class right now but theres a shooting threat so im scared ok thanks — nic (@nicoIek) November 2, 2015

So ASU thinks to email us about Bee's on campus, but not a shooting threat… Interesting 🤔 — Stephanie Castro (@steph_castro17) November 2, 2015

Shooting threats at Asu and they didn't cancel class🙃 — ⓙⓔⓝⓐⓔ (@jenae_anderson) November 2, 2015

The fact that ASU hasn't sent out alert texts is absolutely ridiculous. — Shea Perry (@sheaperry3) November 2, 2015

In case of an emergency on campus, call 911 or to report a non-emergency, contact ASU Police at 480-965-3456.

In the beginning of October, the shooter who opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Oregon and killed 10 people posted a warning to the online message board 4chan.

Take this seriously and look out for each other, ASU. Hopefully it’s some sick joke, but you can’t be too careful.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

Update, 5:17 pm EST

Although it does not seem as though a shooting occurred at ASU, a similar threat appeared on Yik Yak at Fresno State in California.

Update, 11/5/15

The poster of the 4chan threat has been traced to a 12-year-old Canadian boy.