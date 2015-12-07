This is meninism at its finest.

An unnamed male student at the University of Adelaide in South Australia managed to get out of his final exam due to having period pains. I know this sounds absolutely ridiculous, but he even had a doctor’s note because the pain was just so unbearable. The note recommend that he be given a make up exam and more time to study.

While the school does state that it does not accept all doctor’s notes for make up exam, it is on a case by case basis. If this is true, how is it possible that this was one of the cases that could? The university is now investigating the situation because many students – rightfully so – are not happy about it.

Male students at the campus were interviewed saying, “It’s not fair” and “This is unbelievable.” That it is, men. You will never understand how incredibly awful period pains actually are, even if some men are claiming “man periods” are alive and well. Unless you’re bleeding once a month from your vagina, they’re not a thing.

As ridiculous as it is, I’m slightly jealous. Honestly though, I have never once gotten a doctor’s note for cramps. Who is the doctor that approved this? I have clearly needed you in my life, especially in the past three years of college.

