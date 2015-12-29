Pizza lovers, rejoice! Now you can actually wear your favorite food at any time of day. Well…not exactly.

Pizza Hut has just released a new clothing line entitled Pizza Hut Swag, that focuses entirely on pizza. The clothing line includes all types of goodies including t-shirts, hoodies, leggings, and accessories, like scarves, hats, sunglasses, and socks. All of the apparel on the site is under $50 and also offers a pizza pillow case and matching blanket, as well as a pizza long board.

I think this apparel line is really giving Domino’s a run for its money. Just wearing any of the apparel is going to make me hungry for the entire day. Let’s hope I don’t end up eating my pizza shirt in the process.

