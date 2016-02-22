It’s no secret that college students across the country are spending a lot of time protesting whatever is bugging them this week, but apparently they’ve been spending so much time on activism that they’re failing their classes.

An article from Brown University interviewed several students who claim they simply don’t have enough time to balance their schoolwork with their attempts to change the world. Ivy League students who choose protesting over their education.

“There are people breaking down, dropping out of classes and failing classes because of the activism work they are taking on,” said an anonymous student called David. “My grades dropped dramatically. My health completely changed. I lost weight. I’m on antidepressants and anti-anxiety pills right now. (Counseling and Psychological Services) counselors called me. I had deans calling me to make sure I was okay.”

He’s completely serious. David says he had deans push back due dates for assignments because he was dedicating hours to organizing demonstrations.

And he’s not alone.

Another Brown student, Justice Gaines felt overwhelmed after two racist columns were published by The Herald that she “had a panic attack and couldn’t go to class for several days.”

Call me crazy, but you’re in college – spending $50,000 per year – to get an education. Legitimate excuses for asking professors for extensions include a death in the family, a critical illness, or being kidnapped and held hostage for days – not because you’ve been busy standing outside chanting your opinion.

But don’t worry, I’m sure your future bosses will understand when you don’t show up to work because you’re too tired from your protest last night.

I’m still not entirely convinced this isn’t from The Onion. Kids these days. I really can’t.