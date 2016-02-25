Few movies have fueled our ’90s fashion obsession quite as much as Clueless – is there a single one of the dozens of outfits that Cher Horowitz wears throughout the movie that isn’t amazing? If so, we have yet to spot it. From her iconic yellow plaid suit to her up-to-there slinky Calvin Klein dress, Clueless is an hour and a half of serious outfit inspiration.

While we unfortunately can’t steal Cher’s computerized techie closet (yet – seriously, can someone please work on making that a thing?), there are plenty of style lessons we’re more than willing to borrow from this ’90s icon. After all, not only does Cher have killer style, but she taught us to never settle (“Ugh, as if!”), to take fashion risks, and dress only for ourselves – no matter what boys (or anyone else) think.

