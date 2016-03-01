One of our favorite trends of Spring 2016 has us seeing stars (literally!). What started on the rocker-chic Saint Laurent runway and as a favorite look of trendsetting bloggers like Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What is everywhere in our fave stores right now – it’s nearly impossible to shop without seeing blouses, bags, dresses and even tights that are all star-studded. From teensy starry patterns to oversize, bold prints, we’re officially obsessed. The star-printed trend is the easiest way to way to add an edgy, cool girl detail to any outfit, and it’s way fresher for spring than florals.

While we’re big fans of using the runways for inspiration, this is one look that’s easy to nail for less than what you’ll see on the catwalk. Pair any of these budget-friendly buys with simpler, more minimalist pieces to let this statement-making trend shine and stand out from the crowd.

