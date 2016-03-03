Snacks is college are usually confined to whatever is at the campus convenience store, meaning bland chips, pretzels, and popcorn that eats up all your food points for the semester. God knows you’ll need those dollars for Red Bull during finals week, so instead of wasting your money on boring snacks, why not make your own?

Believe it or not, you can make delicious sweet potato chips right in your microwave in minutes. Whether you’re hosting a pregame and get the munchies or just don’t feel like making the trip to the dining hall, these should satisfy your cravings.

The best part – it’s super easy. All you need is a microwave, wax paper, a knife, a sweet potato, salt, pepper, and cooking spray. Just watch the video below to see how simple it is.

Pro tip: Slice the potato into pretty thin pieces. They’ll be better that way. Enjoy!