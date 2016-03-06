Maybe it’s how fab Kylie Jenner constantly looks in chocolate-colored lips or perhaps it’s our current obsession with all things ’90s related (hello chokers, overalls, and Calvin Klein logo bralettes), but brown lips are a look we’re seriously loving right now – and one of beauty’s biggest trends this season.

Believe it or not, brown is a universally flattering lip color – every skin tone can pull it off. Some guidelines to choosing the right product for your skin tone? Look for shades that have opposite tones of your skin color – for warmer toned skin, look for cooler-toned shades with less red in them. Have cool toned skin? That reddish, rosy brown lipstick will look amazing. Read on to shop our favorite shades – there’s a shade for every beauty addict!

