We have to admit: Nothing is quite as nostalgia-inducing as things that remind us of our ’90s childhood, s0 it’s no surprise that we also have a soft spot for the decade when it comes to fashion trends. While childhood is never the highlight of anyone’s fashion lifetime (unless your name happens to be North West or Blue Ivy Carter), many of the trends our parents dressed us in during the ’90s are back. Good news: They’re even better the second time around.

From chokers to overalls, throwing it back to the ’90s is majorly on-trend right now – and we’re obsessed. Here’s how the runway and our favorite celebs and style icons are updating the look for this decade.

