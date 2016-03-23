Sorority spring formal season is upon us, which can only mean one thing: It’s time to go dress shopping. When dues are already expensive enough (not to mention our broke college student status), we don’t exactly have tons of cash to burn on a pricey frock. As it turns out, you don’t need tons of $$$ to feel fab on formal night.

We’ve pulled together the 13 most stunning, formal-ready dresses to shop (and rent!) that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re looking for full-length floral or sexy and slit-up-to-there, it’s likely that you’ll find a fave amongst our under-$150 picks, meaning you’ll have more time to spend coordinating dates and dinner for the big night and less time dress shopping.





VIEW GALLERY