It’s time to go back to bed, ladies. A new study confirms what we already know: Women are smarter than men, and thus, need more sleep.

Researchers at Loughborough University’s Sleep Research Center in Leicestershire, England say women’s brains are much more complex.

According to Professor Jim Horne, the director of the Sleep Research Center, “Women’s brains are wired differently…so their sleep need will be slightly greater. Women tend to multi-task – they do lots at once and are flexible – and so they use more of their actual brain than men do.”

Ya hear that, boys?!

Horne continued, “For women, poor sleep is strongly associated with high levels of psychological distress and greater feelings of hostility, depression, and anger. In contrast, these feelings were not associated with the same degree of sleep disruption in men.”

The next time a guy calls you crazy after you told him to empty the dishwasher 17 times, tell him you can’t help it because it’s the way you’re wired. He might think you’re even more crazy at that point, but whatever; you can’t argue cold hard facts. 😴