After some speculation that Caitlyn Jenner would be following in her daughter Kylie’s footsteps and releasing her own makeup line, it turns out that she’s decided to start small with one product instead – her own lipstick shade, which MAC finally debuted on its Instagram account yesterday.

The big reveal featured an intimate shot of Jenner looking gorgeous in a black bustier and applying her new shade in front of the mirror. The best part of the collab? 100% of the $17 price of each lipstick sold will go to the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative, which supports and works with transgender communities.

The shade itself is described on MAC’s website as being a “midtone rosy nude” with MAC’s signature creamsheen finish. Translation: It’s a totally wearable, everyday hue that will look flawless on all skin tones, with just the right amount of glossiness.

More important than the lipstick’s color itself, though, is what Caitlyn decided to name it – and it’s giving us all the feels. The shade is aptly named “Finally Free.” Jenner’s transition has taken place in front of the public eye, and she’s been open in the past about her struggle with coming to terms with her identity.

When asked about her name choice in an interview with MAC, Jenner said, “Yeah, it’s just so simple. No more secrets. I’m free. I woke up the other morning, and I was just happy. Getting dressed, going out, I’m accepted in the world; people are nice. Life is good. I’m Finally Free.” Aww.

While Jenner has received some criticism in the past for voicing some controversial views on LGBT rights, this collection appears to be a step in the right direction. Caitlyn clearly wants to use her celeb status to help transgender people who don’t have the same support and privilege that she does (as she rightfully should!).