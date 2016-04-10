Unless you’re living large off campus (you lucky upperclassman, you) you probably have to deal with the dorm life. From cinderblock walls to tile floors to ugly wooden furniture and deeply unflattering lighting, turning your dorm room into a mega-chic abode isn’t exactly easy. As a college student, dorm decor that won’t be a huge blow to your bank account is a must, but you’re in luck. We did the work for you and found nine simple ways to beat the dorm room blues and make your space the envy of your entire floor. Even better, each of them can be accomplished for under $100. Sounds easy enough, right?

VIEW GALLERY