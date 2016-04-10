9 Under-$100 Ways To Instantly Upgrade Your Dorm

||

Unless you’re living large off campus (you lucky upperclassman, you) you probably have to deal with the dorm life. From cinderblock walls to tile floors to ugly wooden furniture and deeply unflattering lighting, turning your dorm room into a mega-chic abode isn’t exactly easy. As a college student, dorm decor that won’t be a huge blow to your bank account is a must, but you’re in luck. We did the work for you and found nine simple ways to beat the dorm room blues and make your space the envy of your entire floor. Even better, each of them can be accomplished for under $100. Sounds easy enough, right?

VIEW GALLERY

5 Dorm Room Decorating Tips From #RichKids' Roxy Sowlaty

Read More:
Lifestyle,NewsBudget,College Dorm,dorm decor
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Caroline PirozzoloCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Caroline Pirozzolo is a freelance fashion, beauty and lifestyle writer and student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She’s a fan of leather jackets, drinking way too much coffee, and Instagram-stalking French bulldogs with more followers than her.
  • 10614935101348454