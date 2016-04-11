Makeup junkies, brace yourselves: If you thought Kylie Jenner’s matte lip kits and newly-released glosses were good, just wait until you see what the youngest member of the Kardashian family has up her sleeve next. On Sunday, Kylie took to Instagram and Snapchat to announce the newest product to be added to the Kylie Cosmetics lineup: Metallic lipstick.

On her Instagram, Kylie described the lipsticks finishes as having a “metal matte” finish, saying that she created the statement-making shades in honor of Coachella, which kicks off this weekend. The super unique finish will come in three shades, all of which Kylie showed off online, swatched on her arm.

There’s Reign K, a muted, dark brownish-red, the aptly-named King K, a metallic bronze-y gold, and if you’ve ever dreamed of having rose gold lips, you’re in luck, because Heir K will do exactly that. While her other releases were just really amazing versions of typical glosses and matte lipsticks, the new metal matte shades are unlike anything we’ve seen from any other makeup brand – basically, we’re already obsessed.

No word yet on when the metallic lip kits will hit the Kylie Cosmetics website, (and probably subsequently break the Internet), but considering that Kylie wants to release them for Coachella, we’re predicting no later than this Friday, when the season’s most famous music festival’s first weekend begins in Indio, California.

If our hunch is correct, it will be a happy Friday indeed. If you were wavering on whether or not to hit the “add to cart” button on her other products (after all, there’s plenty of dupes for her matte kits), this just might be the one you won’t want to skip out on.