Summer is on its way – meaning we’re soon going to be able to shed our layers in favor of more skin-baring styles. One trend we’ve been loving lately? The lace-up top.

The style has been spotted this spring on everyone from Gigi Hadid to Vanessa Hudgens, effectively making it the most lusted-after style of the season. I mean, what’s not to love? It’s a look that beats the heat, and has some on-point subtle sexiness. Not to mention it makes an absolutely killer going out top. Paired with denim shorts or an A-line skirt, it’s the perfect day-to-night top – you’ll want to wear it nonstop.

From an off-the-shoulder style, to a cool crop top with a lace-up back, to a bodysuit to keep everything tucked in, our favorite stores are stocking lace-up tops in every possible style, shape, and color. Click on to shop a few of our favorites.

