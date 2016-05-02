Finals week is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing – it’s time to get our sh*t together. While it’s easy to let your #ootd fall apart while spending late nights at the library and surviving on a diet consisting entirely of coffee and pizza, you don’t have to. Besides, when you look put-together, you’ll feel put-together. Dress well, test well, am I right?

We’re not talking sacrificing comfort for style either. With the major athleisure trend remaining strong for the past few seasons, our favorite stores and designers have seriously stepped up their comfy clothing game. (Beyonce‘s Ivy Park line, anyone?) Pieces like sneakers, leggings and sweatpants are available in cuter colors and more flattering styles than ever – making it no time like the present to combine fashion and function. Click the slideshow to shop some of our favorite study sesh outfit essentials.

