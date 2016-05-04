While pretty much nothing Carrie Bradshaw taught us about life in New York was at all accurate (any NYC resident who has ever seen the show has laughed simply at the size of her apartment), we did learn some pretty valuable style skills from binge watching Sex and the City.

No matter how you feel about Carrie’s distinctly late-’90s, early-’00s style (there were definitely some hits and some misses), every fashion-lover can learn something from one of TV’s most stylish characters of all time – no dropping $400 on a pair of Manolos necessary.

