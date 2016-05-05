For every fashion ‘rule’ that exists, we always seem to find an outfit that breaks the rules and manages to look amazing anyways. In fact, breaking some of the most cliche rules of fashion can actually result in a shortcut to some of the best outfits. No sequins before 8 p.m? Forget about it. No sweats outside the house? Ditch it. In reality, fashion rules were pretty much only made to be broken.

Click on for 11 fashion rules you can totally disregard – and inspiration from our favorite bloggers about how to successfully do it.

