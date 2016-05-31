We love the off-the-shoulder trend, but we’ll also admit that this summer staple is beginning to feel a bit ubiquitous. We’ve gotten to the point where we’re seeing it everywhere – but that doesn’t mean that the bare shoulders look is going anywhere this summer either. Case in point: the cold shoulder look, which makes for a fresh update on the trend.

Unlike the off-the-shoulder look, cold shoulder tops and dresses only involve strategically-placed cutouts that allow you to achieve bare shoulders without the struggle of an off-the-shoulder style. (Seriously, try so much as lifting your arms in an off-the-shoulder top and you’ll know what I mean.) Not to mention that this is a look that’s tons more bra-friendly – no more strapless bras, yay! Oh, and it was seen all over the spring 2016 runways.

Still not convinced? We have a feeling these nine picks of our favorite cold shoulder styles will win you over.

