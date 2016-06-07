Ever wondered what it would be like to dress like your favorite celebrity? Lotte Lutjes, an 18-year old from the Netherlands, sure does. After attending Taylor Swift’s Red Tour back in 2014, Lutjes recreated Swift’s entire wardrobe, and her fashions might be better than the originals.

On the day of the concert, Lutjes and her friends decided that they were each going to wear an outfit inspired by Taylor’s Red costumes. With the help of her grandmother, Lutjes recreated the ringleader costume that Taylor wears during “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Since then, she’s made 13 more costumes from tour outfits to show gowns and even music video ensembles. Talk about a dedicated fan!

Lotte started sharing her creations on Instagram and now has around 6,000 followers.

Some of her creations include Taylor’s 2016 Grammys gown

As well as the cheerleading uniform from Taylor’s “Shake It Off” video

And many 1989 tour outfits

Her outfits were created so perfectly that even Swift started getting confused:

It’s safe to say this teen is an inspiration to all and not just because of her creations. Lotte has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a group of disorders that causes her to have difficulty walking and standing for long periods of time.

Though she faces her daily struggles, she says her talent and passion for sewing has given her a better outlook on life.

“I’ve felt really left out and useless at times, but this honestly felt like a whole new world!” she says. “The costumes definitely make me feel more confident. Not because I look like Taylor in them — that’s not my main goal! I just love making them and they make me feel fierce.”

Lotte is graduating high school this year and hopes to pursue a career in fashion design. So look out all you Swifties, because this girl is going to do big things!