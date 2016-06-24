One Direction’s leading heartthrob and solo artist as of June 24th, 2016, Harry Styles has won over the hearts of millions. Harry is a multi-platinum recording artist, soon to be actor and a well-known philanthropist. At the young age of 24, Harry had humble beginnings but is now the major voice of the biggest band on the planet. But how much is dreamy Harry Styles worth now?

Harry Styles’ Net Worth as of 2018: $23 Million

Let’s see how Harry has made his vast amount of money in just a few years.

2010-2012

In April of 2010, Harry auditioned for the X-Factor UK. While he failed to progress at a solo level, he was formulated into a group with four other teenage boys, and thus One Direction was born. The group quickly rose to fame in the UK, finished in third place. This was not the end of One Direction, however, as tycoon Simon Cowell signed them for a £2 million record contract. The boys recorded their platinum first album Up All Night in 2011. The album topped charts worldwide, and debuted at number one in the United States, with the lead single selling over 5 million copies worldwide. The album was the best One Direction even published a book in the same year called One Direction: Forever Young (Our Official X Factor Story), which rose to The Sunday Times Best Seller List.

In 2012, One Direction released their sophomore album Take Me Home. The Take Me Home Tour and record sales combined earned a whopping total of $40 million, $8 million for each band member.

2013-2015

In 2013, One Direction released a concert documentary called One Direction: This is Us, which earned more than $30 million worldwide in its first weekend in theaters. In November of 2013, One Direction released their third album Midnight Memories, the fastest-selling album in Amazon UK’s history. It also debuted at the top of the US Billboard charts, making One Direction the only group in history to debut at number one in the United States with their first three albums. Together, One Direction earned an incredible $46 million in 2013. That’s $9.2 million for Styles if fairly divided among the other band members.

In 2014, Harry Styles was worth a whopping $19,306,700. One Direction released their highly anticipated album Four in November 2014. Hit singles such as Steal My Girl and Night Changes achieve number one status on the Billboard charts, their fourth studio album to do so.

By 2015, One Direction was the highest grossing boy band in history. In 2015, the band made a total of $130 million. By this point, the band had dropped down to a foursome, earning each of the boys $32.5 million.The band’s fifth album Made in the AM was released in November of 2015, and quickly became the year’s second-highest grossing album, behind Adele‘s 25.

2016

All the members of One Direction are on a well-deserved hiatus for the year of 2016. However, Styles is staying active in the industry. Harry’s movie Dunkirk is set to be released in 2017, and he signed a solo record deal with Columbia records on June 24th, 2016.

2017

Progress on Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is still underway. Styles is going to star as Alex, a British soldier for his acting debut. The film is set to be released on July 21, 2017.

Present

Harry Styles might be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig announced his withdrawal from the James Bond franchise. An editor of the franchise threw Styles’ name into the next James Bond ring and he seems to be a fan favorite. Styles acting debut in Dunkirk was a success. The movie was nominated for Best Acting Ensemble at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Dunkirk was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture at this years’ upcoming Oscars.