Although the Florida Gators begin practice in early August, two players started off the season with a literal bang. Two freshman receivers named Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells, both 18, shot BB guns inside their dorm, causing more than $1,000 worth of property damage in UF housing. After police were sent over to the dorm to investigate, Wells owned up to it and turned in his BB gun.

Both players were taken into Alachua County Jail early Monday morning. According to the Sun Sentinel, Cleveland and Wells are being held on two offenses. They are being charged with a third-degree felony of criminal mischief resulting in property damage worth over $1000, as well as a second-degree felony of shooting a missile weapon inside an occupied building.

This will be a pretty bad blow for the team, as Cleveland and Wells were among the top five receivers of the 2016 class. Not to mention, Cleveland was expected to play this season, and was ranked the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation. So if you think you screwed up as a freshman, at least you aren’t these guys.

[H/T: Total Frat Movement]