Although 2016 has been an atrocious year for celebrity deaths, one of the most shocking celebrity deaths of the past was Robin Williams’ suicide in 2014. The world was heartbroken. He was widely known for his good-natured humor and incredible talent on film. Today would have been Williams’ 65th birthday, so his daughter Zelda Williams dedicated a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

She shared a black-and-white family portrait of her father with his children doing what he did best – making them smile. But it’s her caption that makes us grab the tissues. Williams starts by admitting that she’s “Still not really sure what to do on days like today… I know I can’t give you a present anymore, but I guess that means I’ll just have to keep giving them in your name instead.” Her gift to her late father was donating to Freedom Service Dogs of America, a charity that supports three causes he believed in.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIHmX8IAPKo/?taken-by=zeldawilliams

Along with his famous sense of humor, Robin Williams was known for his dedication to charity. Since his death, his children have continued that work with St. Jude’s and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Zelda Williams has also been very outspoken about issues of grief and depression, highlighting her own personal struggles after her father’s death. In his honor, she has a tattoo of a hummingbird on her hand above a tattoo marking his birthday on her wrist.

Our hearts are literally crumbling right now. Zelda Williams’ tribute is not only touching but also helping those in need. Time to rewatch every Robin Williams movie ever made and cry into a pint of ice cream.