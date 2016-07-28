People are always complaining about how technology is taking over society nowadays. But there’s one woman who used what she had to her advantage – and lost 100 pounds. Eve Stansfield from Brisbane, Australia, dropped the weight in a year and attributes it to her Apple Watch.

She started using her Apple Watch just over a year ago. The watch summarizes daily activity, including “Stand,” “Move,” and “Exercise” rings that track of much of each you complete every day. The goal is to fulfill goals by closing each ring. Apple Watch also tracks water intake, calorie intake, weight loss, and sleeping patterns. Stansfield uses her watch very regularly, and has dropped 10 dress sizes as a result.

She’s been documenting her journey with diet and exercise on Instagram (like many do), posting photos that update her 17.4K followers on her daily regimen. Stansfield also actively encourages others to be healthier, both in body and mind. But the young woman also knows that weight loss isn’t as always as glamorous as it sounds. After losing 100 pounds, Stansfield has a lot of loose skin, particularly around her torso. Despite some initial insecurities, she embraces her body and is proud of how hard she has worked for it.

Hey, not everyone has $15K to spend on surgery. Stansfield’s dedication to her Apple Watch has clearly paid off, which is making me reconsider splurging on one. Whatever works, right?

[H/T: Metro]