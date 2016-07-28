People are always complaining about how technology is taking over society nowadays. But there’s one woman who used what she had to her advantage – and lost 100 pounds. Eve Stansfield from Brisbane, Australia, dropped the weight in a year and attributes it to her Apple Watch.
She started using her Apple Watch just over a year ago. The watch summarizes daily activity, including “Stand,” “Move,” and “Exercise” rings that track of much of each you complete every day. The goal is to fulfill goals by closing each ring. Apple Watch also tracks water intake, calorie intake, weight loss, and sleeping patterns. Stansfield uses her watch very regularly, and has dropped 10 dress sizes as a result.
If you told me a year ago today that I would love going to the gym, I would have laughed in your face 😂🙈 Today is a very special day as it marks one year since I decided to turn my life around and be healthy ☺️💪🏻 it has been one hell of a journey with many ups and downs but the hard work I put in has payed off incredibly. I've lost approximately 45kgs (100lbs) dropped from a size 22AU to a size 12AU. I'm not perfect or some incredible person. I am just a person who decided that I wanted something and continues to work for it everyday even when I slip up. As I've said before – Weightloss isn't about hating yourself. It's about loving yourself so much that you want to make a change for the better to become healthier. People ask me all the time how I've done what I've done. Put simply it's been by eating less and moving more. Losing the weight isn't going to happen over night – it's a lifestyle. Don't make yourself miserable with some fad diet – eat good food and make healthy choices but understand that is perfectly fine to slip up or have a cheat meal. Move more – be active – find something you like (or something you can bare) and keep at it. Just never stop. If you want something you have to work for it. It will be hard but it will be so worth it. Because anything is possible if you believe in your self. Also how cute did I look in my 'splendour in the yard' party outfit last night. I would have never imagined I'd wear a lace crop top out in public 😂💁🏻😘 #dedication #gym #fitness #instafit #exercise #weightloss #workout #weightlossjourney #getfit #cardio #goodlifehc #noexcuses #transformation #weightlosstransformation #fitfam #hardwork #weightlossmotivation #motivation #imagefit #noexcuses #brisbane #anniversary #firstanniversary #weightlossinspiration #loveyourself #believeinyourself #fitspo #applewatch
She’s been documenting her journey with diet and exercise on Instagram (like many do), posting photos that update her 17.4K followers on her daily regimen. Stansfield also actively encourages others to be healthier, both in body and mind. But the young woman also knows that weight loss isn’t as always as glamorous as it sounds. After losing 100 pounds, Stansfield has a lot of loose skin, particularly around her torso. Despite some initial insecurities, she embraces her body and is proud of how hard she has worked for it.
I've lost 47.6kgs (105lbs) so far and I'm getting pretty close to my goal weight which amazes me. I am so proud of how far I have come and how much healthier I am. A couple of weeks ago I signed up to the 12 week challenge at my gym. It starts tomorrow and I am super excited. But there has been one thing that has been really getting me down. They take before and after photos and suggest (it's not compulsory) wearing shorts and a sports bra so you can really see the change. I totally understand this. However, this would show off the outcome of my weightloss so far. As you can see in the photo above I have a bit of loose skin. It's not exactly the prettiest thing and has made me feel really insecure about my body. But it's Ohkay. The truth is for some people it's a reality of weightloss. It proves I've worked hard. All those little wrinkles in my skin show that I had stretched my skin out to its absolute limits with my unhealthy lifestyle. But it also shows that I've totally turned my life around for a healthier start. And that I am proud of. One day I might decide to take action on this skin but for now I am happy so I thought I'd share that with you. Sorry for such a long post. #dedication #gym #fitness #instafit #exercise #weightloss #workout #weightlossjourney #eatclean #diet #getfit #cardio #applewatch #goodlifehc #selfie #girlswholift #noexcuses #transformation #weightlosstransformation #fitfam #happy #hardwork #looseskin #excessskin #bodypositive #proud #healthy #goodlife12wc
Hey, not everyone has $15K to spend on surgery. Stansfield’s dedication to her Apple Watch has clearly paid off, which is making me reconsider splurging on one. Whatever works, right?
