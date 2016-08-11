Apparently being considered one of the best athletes in the world doesn’t free you from the unwanted judgment of the internet. Two Rio athletes have been getting slammed on social media about their bodies. The bodies that, let me just remind you, got them into the most prestigious athletic competition in the world. Seriously.

Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno is the only female gymnast representing her country at the Rio Olympics. According to her athlete page, she stands at a petite 4’10” and 99 lbs. As expected, Moreno has incredible muscles and is in great shape, due to her intense athletic training. But after she participated in the qualifications for the women’s individual all-around competition, she has been receiving a lot of negativity and body-shaming from Twitter users:

Alexa Moreno, otro ejemplo de pseudo "Atletas" que no debe de mandar la CONADE solo por llenar la cuota. — .. (@Javo__O) August 8, 2016

“Alexa Moreno, another example of pseudo athletes sent by the CONADE just to fill the quota.”

“‘My dream is to win one of those hot dog eating contests.’ –Alexa Moreno.”

“Exclusive images of Alexa Moreno at the end of her gymnastic routine.”

For every hater, there were several more supporters. “I’d love to see anyone body-shaming Alexa Moreno do that badass floor routine she pulled off,” wrote one Twitter user. “She’s a tremendous athlete and cute as can be.” Many of Moreno’s supporters are also Mexican and expressed pride in how she is representing their country. Some wrote inspirational messages to her, celebrated her success at the Olympic Games or pointed out the terrible double standards body-shamers placed on the gymnast. But it’s a huge disappointment that someone with Moreno’s hard work and achievements are yet reduced to what they look like.

Moreno’s not the only one suffering from online negativity. Ethiopian swimmer Robel Kiros Habte finished last, far behind the other swimmers, in his 100-meter freestyle race. Though his underdog status gained him some fans, Habte garnered the attention of many critics, including professional media outlets, that have since called him “chubby” and nicknamed him “Robel the Whale.” SMH.

Habte totally brushed off all their comments and his last-place finish. He keeps a positive attitude about it all, saying that it didn’t matter how he finished as he was excited just to be at the Olympics. “I wanted to do something different for my country, that’s why I chose swimming,” he explained to Reuters. “Everybody, every day you wake up in Ethiopia, you run. Not swimming. But I didn’t want to run, I wanted to be a swimmer.” Habte proves that he has a much better outlook on life than any of those body-shamers.

Body-shaming is a poisonous activity in any case, but to make fun of the top athletes in the entire world for their bodies is just ridiculous. Athletes come in all shapes and sizes, and they all deserve love. Go run a mile before posting anything else online, haters.