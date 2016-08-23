We’ve scoured the nation for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls for the last few months to find our future Miss COED 2017 contestants. Now, we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they’re all about their universities. Today, you’ll meet ten girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls hail from Louisiana Tech, University of Houston, and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Who are you rooting for?

Think you have what it takes to rep your school?

Submit to be part of the Miss COED 2017 competition today!

Dania Kurd, University of Houston



“At school, you can find me as the Public Relations Chairman for my sorority, Phi Mu. I’ve served on Executive Board since my new member semester!”

See Dania Kurd’s full profile here.

Devin Ryan, University of Pittsburgh



“If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be ‘Relax! Not everything will fall into place immediately. Life is to be taken one step at a time; rushing things is a huge mistake! Also, boys are NOT everything. Being a strong, independent woman is sexy! Being in love with yourself has to come before being in love with someone else. Find what you are passionate about and run with it; life is so much better after finding yourself and finding true happiness.'”

See Devin Ryan’s full profile here.

Allyson Sciblo, Rutgers University



“I love my college because of the curriculum, reputation, the fantastic student body, and of course, the football games!”

See Allyson Sciblo’s full profile here.

Amanda Goecke, Carthage College



“I major in Communications and Public Relations. My ultimate dream is to be a writer, whether it be of novels or writing for news, magazines or online publications. I am also seriously considering working in editing or as a publicist. The beauty of my majors is that they offer a wide range of opportunities.”

See Amanda Goecke’s full profile here.

Alexis Brielle, South University



“I want to be Miss COED 2017 because I want to show all of the girls around the world that you can have brains and beauty.”

See Alexis Brielle’s full profile here.

Taylor Harrison, Texas Tech



“My ideal first date would be outdoors, so whether that be a picnic, hiking, going to the park, or spending the day on some type of body of water, that is my ideal first date. Getting to know someone, while having a good time!”

See Taylor Harrison’s full profile here.

Lauren Adams, Louisiana Tech University



“I really hate when people try to have a conversation with me right when I wake up. Or anytime before noon. Both.”

See Lauren Adams’ full profile here.

Amelia Hitchens, Denison University



“My hometown is awesome because of our local coffee shop, River Road. There are 3 of these coffee shops within 15 minutes from my house, and it is my FAVORITE coffee!”



See Amelia Hitchens’ full profile here.

Madisyn Earehart, Eastern Michigan University



“The coolest class I’ve taken so far is a history class. We studied Colonial America, which is my favorite subject to talk about. But the main reason I enjoyed the class was because it was so self-based. Every student worked at their own speed and no one was pressured with deadlines. Because of that, everyone seemed to have managed to stay on task and get their work done. Strange how reverse psychology works.”

See Madisyn Earehart’s full profile here.

Nicole Linan, University of Nevada – Reno



“If I could change one thing about the world, it would be the issue of hunger. After going to Rwanda, starvation is something I feel very strongly about.”

See Nicole Linan’s full profile here.