The photos of Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt getting cozy with 20-year old Jady Duarte in her bed have gone viral, much to Duarte’s dismay. Bolt, who has a serious girlfriend named Kasi Bennett, has been pretty busy this weekend. Before hopping in bed with Duarte, he was getting it on with two other women at a nightclub in Rio.

Making out with Woman #1:

https://twitter.com/zesty_europe/status/767779277056147456

To those who say Bolt wasn’t cheating because the photos with Duarte don’t show them doing anything… Sorry to burst your bubble.

Grinding up against Woman #2:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_jqHGLVldo

He’s got some freaky moves. Too bad that’s not his girlfriend.

And of course, Woman #3: 20-year old university student Jady Duarte, who he met and likely slept with later that night:

Despite all this drama, Bolt’s sister doesn’t believe it will ruin his relationship with his girlfriend of two years. Christine Bolt-Hylton, 32, claims that Bennett is “used to it.” She elaborates to the Daily Mail, saying that “She [Bennett] is used to seeing pictures like this. People ask for pictures with him and he is always willing to have pictures. She is used to him being in the public domain.”

Bolt-Hylton also doesn’t think anything happened between her younger brother and Duarte. “I don’t think anything happened between him and the Brazilian girl. He loves Kasi too much to jeopardize the relationship,” she explained. “I’m looking at the pictures and it doesn’t look like he was doing anything with her.” Additionally, Bolt-Hylton believes Bolt should apologize for the pictures with Duarte, but not for the party pictures, which she believes Bennett will be okay with.

After partying all weekend in Rio, the Jamaican sprinter chose to continue partying in London rather than attend the Olympic closing ceremony. He partied until 4:30 A.M. on Monday, continuing his 30th birthday celebrations at the Cirque le Soir nightclub, a club he’s attended for several years. Although he didn’t get cozy with anyone, the Daily Mail reports him going back to his hotel with two women. Bolt also grabbed the mic and showcased his talents as a freestyle rapper, shown by Instagram videos a club waitress took:

No word from Bennett, other than her usual Twitter support during Bolt’s time at the Olympic Games. We’re not sure what their relationship is like, but if he were my boyfriend, I would be less than thrilled about all this.