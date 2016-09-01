With the approach of fall means the return of our favorite fall beverages. The first drink that comes to mind is the beloved pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks. It’s one of their most successful holiday drinks, with over 200 million sold in the 13 years it’s been around. But Starbucks is adding some new holiday favorites, and there’s one they think will overtake the PSL. While that’s a lofty goal, the new drink does sound intriguing.

Starting September 6, Starbucks is introducing their new Chile Mocha to stores in the U.S. and Canada. The drink itself is made with espresso and steamed milk that’s infused a cocoa/cinnamon powder. But it’s topped with whipped cream sprinkled with the Chile Mocha topping, which consists of ancho and cayenne chile pepper, cinnamon, paprika, sugar and sea salt. So you get spice with the topping and the milk, making the flavor more intense and even throughout the drink.

It’s also available as a Frappuccino or even as a coffee-free hot chocolate. Michelle Sundquist, Starbucks’ senior product developer, says that the Chile Mocha was inspired by the ‘S’ in the PSL. “When we think about fall, often people think about warmth and spice, like cinnamon and apple pie,” Sundquist explained in a press release. “We decided to take that idea in a new direction with chocolate and a bit of heat.”

It’s not especially sweet or especially spicy. In fact, there’s more of an earthy quality to the drink because it has the complex spice element, but the heat is pretty minimal.“The first sip should be warm and chocolatey, quickly followed by the creaminess of the whip and just a kiss of sweet and savory heat all at once,” Sundquist said. While the spice coats your mouth with a little extra warmth, it won’t set your head on fire. So you’re not a fan of the super-sweet espresso drinks, you might want to give this a chance.

If you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you get the added bonus of trying this baby out early. While regular customers have to wait until September 6 for both the Chile Mocha and the PSL, Rewards members can buy the new drink on September 3 and the classic fall favorite starting September 1. While the Chile Mocha will never replace the iconic PSL, it definitely sounds like a warm, cozy fall drink we all need to try.