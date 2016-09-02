We’ve spent months searching for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now, we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls hail from Tulane University, University of Miami and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school are you rooting for?

Maggie Arceneaux, Tulane University



“I want to be Miss COED 2017 because I am ready for this new, incredible opportunity that will extend even beyond campus life. I want to serve as a representative for not only Tulane University but female students everywhere. Since I began college, I have started to become a much more well-rounded individual, and I would like to continue to do so through this exciting new adventure! Just like every student, I am looking to get the most out of my college career and I think that we need to build more positive reputations. Some see college students as lazy, immature party animals, and I hope to set a new standard through which these individuals see that this is not the case! We have all worked so hard to get to where we are today, and we know that we must continue this hard work to get to where we are meant to be and to accomplish what we were meant to accomplish. And sometimes we just have to let our hair down a little bit and enjoy the moment! College doesn’t last forever, but I fully intend to make the most out of it, and I hope to be the example in doing so as Miss COED 2017!”



Rebecca Kaplan, University of Miami



“I double major in Economics and Psychology with a minor in Italian. Right now I’m considering law school, but I’m open to so many options. One of the most interesting [jobs] to me would be working at a financial risk management firm. However, I also want to incorporate my psychology background, so perhaps a job in behavioral economics would be up my alley as well.”

Macy Derna, University of Iowa



“At school you can find me as a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and I am involved in the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon.”

Marisa Smith, Oklahoma University



“The coolest class I’ve taken so far is Art History. I love learning about art from different time periods.”

Kristiana Eredia, Grand Canyon University



“My favorite late night study snack is hmm, it always depends on what my taste buds are craving because I love to eat! If I want something chocolate, I usually snag some Hostess HoHos. If I want something on the sweet side, I get myself a King Size Twizzlers. If I want something crunchy, I have a bag of Turbo Flamas. And if I’m real hungry, I grab all three for one night.”

