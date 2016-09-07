We’ve spent months searching for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now, we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet four girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls hail from University of Kentucky, University of Nebraska – Lincoln and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Alison Walla, University of Nebraska – Lincoln



“I want to prove to people what I am capable of. I want to show women you don’t compete with others, you compete with yourself every day. And that is beautiful. It’s not about the weight, it is how you feel about your body and what you do to make it feel better.”

Grisselle Ferreira, Bunker Hill Community College



“I love my college because they gave me a sense of family. The amount of support that they give to the students and their families is absolutely amazing. They show school pride like no other and you make friends wherever you turn.”

Madeline Miller, University of Kentucky



“If I could change one thing about the world it would be who is running for presidential election right now. Like really? Our choices are Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton…”

Paige Fairman, University of Miami



“I major in Psychology and minor in Chemistry. I’m on the premed track, and I hope to one day go to medical school and become a doctor.”

