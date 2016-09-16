The public finally receives an answer regarding the death of the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. After failing to appear at his scheduled court date, Nick Gordon has been found legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. The judge ruled the verdict just today.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in late January 2015, where she was immediately rushed to the hospital. She was in a medically-induced coma for seven months before her death in July 2015, which was later revealed to have resulted from Lobar pneumonia. This particular illness is caused by hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and water immersion, combined with mixed drug intoxication.

Later in August 2015, Brown’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit worth $10 million against Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend Gordon, which accused him of being responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death after a violent altercation with Gordon, after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, and injected her with a toxic mixture. The lawsuit also alleged that Gordon committed domestic abuse and stole from her bank account. He allegedly made unauthorized money transfers, adding up to $11,000, into his own account during her hospitalization.

Gordon’s attorneys have always asserted their client’s innocence in the investigation. “The truth is Nick tried to save Bobbi Kristina’s life,” they explained in a statement released after Bobbi Kristina’s autopsy results were known. “The truth is that Nick cooperated with law enforcement since day one. The truth is that no one loved Bobbi Kristina more than Nick and no one has suffered more as a result of her death than [sic] Nick.”

Judge T. Jackson Bedford of Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Court explained that because Gordon hasn’t shown up to court on two separate occasions, anything he now alleges is admitted through omission. As of now, there have been no criminal charges filed against Gordon. Brown’s attorneys said in their statement that a damages trial will occur in the “near future.”

“We have said all along that we believed Nick Gordon was responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown,” a statement from Brown’s legal counsel read. “This judgment confirms our belief. Mr. Gordon had every opportunity to appear in Court and attempt to clear his name. He declined.”

Brown himself released a statement to E! News as well. “I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter’s death. Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon. Now I need to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this.”

Hopefully the Brown family will now be able to find the peace they deserve.

