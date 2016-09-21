These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet three girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are repping UT Arlington, Indiana University and University of Kentucky. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet three new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Keirston Snyder, Indiana University

“I’m involved in Project Kids Network. We work with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and we collect money/supplies for kids in need. You can also find me at every home basketball game!”

Allie Deese, University of Texas at Arlington



“I fell over heels in love with [UT] on my visit to check out the volleyball program here! I was given a tour and met my future teammates and it felt like home!”

Alexis Morris, University of Kentucky



“I really hate when people are lazy and when people choose to be in a bad mindset. Those who don’t work for what they want because they say, ‘I don’t THINK I can.’ Thoughts become reality if you repeat them enough to yourself. Always keep a positive mindset and you’ll go further than you can imagine.”

