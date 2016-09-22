These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet three girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from University of Oklahoma, FIU and SJSU. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet three new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Think you have what it takes to rep your school?

Submit to be part of the Miss COED 2017 competition today!

Kaitlyn Boatright, University of Oklahoma



“I love my college because it was the school I’ve wanted to go to since I was at least seven years old. I’ve dreamt of going to OU my whole life. I went to my first football game and I knew instantly that this was the college for me. Since I’ve been here, I have not once regretted making the decision to move 6 hours away from home.”

See Kaitlyn Boatright’s full profile here.

Dominique Spraggs, Florida International University



“From the moment I step foot on that campus, something felt right. I felt the vibe, the people, everything just reminded me home. I could see myself walking around the campus every day and loving and appreciating it more and more. What makes it stand out is the school spirit and diversity; no matter where you’re from, you feel at home and welcomed.”

See Dominique Spraggs’ full profile here.

Cheyna Lallas, San Jose State University



“I’m going into my second year of being a Resident Advisor on campus, and I’m a new member of the Alpha Xi Delta Iota Omicron chapter at SJSU.”

See Cheyna Lallas’ full profile here.



