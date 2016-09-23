These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet three girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from Baylor, PSU and NCSU. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet three new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Courtney Melvin, North Carolina State University



“When I walked on the campus to visit, I got that ‘feeling.’ The feeling of reassurance that I belonged here. I worked so hard in high school to get to where I am now and I am so happy it paid off. North Carolina State University is better than the rest because their motto is ‘think and do.’ They set their students at a higher level than most universities, which sets us up for success in the long run.”

Jessica Lopez, Pennsylvania State University



“I plan to major in Early Education and minor in Psychology! I really want to be a teacher of K-4th grade or a school psychologist for the same age group.”

Lauren Muirhead, Baylor University



“I liked that [Baylor] was in Texas, my home state. Also, our campus is absolutely gorgeous, from the red brick buildings to the beautiful oak trees in fountain mall. I really like the professors here- they make a point to know each student individually, even in large freshman classes. Also, Baylor has the friendliest students that I have ever been around and I almost never have to open a door for myself. The students’ respect for one another is especially apparent in the Baylor Line tradition, where freshman get the front row seats at every home football game! Finally, Baylor has so many opportunities to get involved globally such as internships, mission trips, and studying abroad.”

