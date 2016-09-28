It’s always fun when your professor references pop culture in their lecture, especially if you weren’t expecting them to be down with the times. But the University of Texas at San Antonio is taking that concept a whole lot further. They’re now offering a course that analyzes race, gender and social class in Beyoncé ‘s iconic visual album, Lemonade. BRB, transferring colleges real quick.

The class is called “Black Women, Beyoncé & Popular Culture” and is taught by Professor Kinitra D. Brooks. Those lucky students enrolled get to analyze how Lemonade relates to race, gender and class structures three times a week. According to Brooks’ syllabus, she’s organized the semester to look at aspects of Lemonade like poetry, photography and music. However, the course also includes different themes, such as black feminism and religion, so it will be highly analytical work.

Brooks warned her students to take the class seriously. “Studying race, gender, class and pop culture theory is incredibly fun… and incredibly hard,” she wrote in her syllabus. “Do an internal check for your maturity and ability to handle such a self-directed course. There is no shame in deciding you are not ready.” As fun as listening to Beyoncé for homework would be, there’s some heavy-duty critical thinking and discussion that all social sciences classes, such as this one, require.

But it sounds like her students took those words to heart, and have learned a ton in just a few weeks. “They are excited about the Beyoncé aspect, but that is just the beginning,” Brooks wrote in an email to Mashable. “This past class meeting, we discussed colorism [prejudice against darker skin, even in the same ethnic group] in the black community as students submitted and discussed problematic memes and what gendered colorism means for black gender romantic relations.”

Now I’m really jealous. A Beyoncé-focused class makes total sense, given the star’s dedication to incorporating feminist ideals in her life and her career. She made headlines in 2013 when she worked in part of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TedX speech, We Should All Be Feminists, into her song “***Flawless.” She has always made her stance on equality between genders and races explicitly clear. The fact that this class exists proves that Beyoncé is one of the most vocal and successful feminist icons in pop culture today.

Who run the world? Beyoncé, obvs.

[H/T: Elite Daily]