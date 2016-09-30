These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from University of Buffalo, Ole Miss and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Maggie Collins, Marshall University



“I grew up 30 minutes from Marshall. My dad and I always went to Marshall’s games when I was little. At the games, I always sat and looked at the student section and how much fun they were having cheering on their school. Ever since those games, one of my biggest goals was to become a student at Marshall University.”

Kat Trinkl, Kansas State University



“I major in Microbiology/Pre-Vet with a minor in Animal Science and certificate in Equine Science. I want to be a vet!”

Coreena Wise, Bowling Green University



“I wanted to get the best education I could in Ohio to become an Elementary School Teacher! I love my school, everyone is so generous and super welcoming and love saying hi! I’ve made so many new friends and I’ve had some great experiences. BGSU is definitely the home away from home and I’m so happy to be here!”

Rachel Emery, University of Mississippi



“I major in Elementary Education. I am in love with my major! I have a huge passion for children and working with them so being a teacher is perfect for me. I’ve always wanted to be one ever since I was little, and I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else!”

Erika Luksch, University at Buffalo



“I love my college because it’s the perfect fit for me. After attending three colleges in three years, I am so grateful to finally be at UB. There is so much diversity, but at the same time, we are all one big family. There is such a pride that comes with being a part of the UB community that is hard not to love. UB is better than the rest because of the camaraderie, top-notch faculty and staff, high-quality education, and the ability to walk on campus and always see a friendly face no matter what time of day. Go Bulls!”

