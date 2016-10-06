These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from Auburn, LSU and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts in mid-October.

Alison Wade, Auburn University



“I went to my first Auburn football game when I was in 6th grade and fell in love. There is no atmosphere quite like it. I grew up going to football games and both University of Florida and Florida State University and neither could compare to they way Auburn made me feel. I got the chance to go my dream school and play my favorite sport and I just couldn’t turn it down!”

Skyler Ockman, Louisiana State University



“I have a deep respect for the Baton Rouge community. I thought about going out of state for college, but honestly nothing compares to our southern hospitality. During tailgates everyone becomes one big family, sharing food, dancing, and cheering for our tigers! Not to mention, LSU has such a beautiful and diverse campus, along with an amazing educational program.”

Emily Carlson, University of Texas at Arlington



“If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, I would say ‘DO NOT TAKE 8 AM CLASSES that make you think.’”

Madeline Smith, Kansas State University



“I wanted the standard university experience and out of the four universities I toured as a high school senior, Kansas State was the friendliest! When I went on a tour of the campus for the first time, I couldn’t even tell you how many students looked at the group I was in to tell us ‘welcome to K-State!’ Being in such an accepting and friendly college environment with incredible school spirit for every activity is what makes Kansas State so special.”

Kellen Cansfield, Central Michigan



“I major in Therapeutic Recreation, and I plan on pursuing a Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy.”

