Kaitlin Haag (Right), Kent State University



“I ended up not enjoying University of Cincinnati as much as I thought I would. I went to UC for my freshman year of college but ended up transferring to Kent because I was so homesick at Cincinnati. It was a beautiful place where I had fun, but I knew I’d be much happier at Kent. I picked Kent because I knew how good the Journalism program is, and everyone at Kent State says how much they love it and how it’s the best decision they have ever made and they are right! I definitely know I made the right choice, and I am loving it and proud to say I transferred to Kent State.”

Keelie Brydson, Texas A&M University



“When I was looking at different colleges, I was so nervous. I mean, I was choosing a place to be my life for the next four years! By myself! When my mom and I parked to go to meet a tour group on the A&M campus, we had no clue where we were going. I guess we looked lost because several students at the time stopped and asked us if they could help us find anything. One young man even looked up a map of the campus and then offered to walk with us to our destination so he could show us things along the way. Everyone on the campus was so friendly and actually talked to us, whether they were saying ‘Howdy!’ or just offering help, while at other universities, many students would completely ignore us. There also was student life everywhere we looked. It looked like its own little community, and soon I found myself relaxing and actually enjoying being there. When it came time to leave, I didn’t want to go! I already felt at home. This was not something I found at any other university I visited and even found myself beginning to compare every single one to A&M.”

Jess Fett, Western Michigan University



“Right away, I got the feeling that it was going to be my perfect home away from home. Western is what I like to refer to as a ‘small big school.’ It’s still a large public university with a lot of awesome students, but class sizes are never overwhelmingly big and campus isn’t a complete maze. I love it because I still get that ‘real college experience’ without getting lost in the system. Most people outside of Michigan have never even heard of WMU, and I wish we had some more exposure because we are seriously the best ever. I may be a little biased just because I’m sort of, kind of obsessed with my school, but Western really does have SO much to offer that I just want the whole world to know. Go Broncos!!”

Miranda Grimes, University of Louisiana at Lafayette



“I major in Kinesiology so I can go to grad school to become an Occupational Therapist. This past summer, I got to job shadow as an OT at a hospital and it is just the best job ever! Getting to see the patients’ progress more and more each day was just amazing!”

Megan Einhorn, University of Alabama



“I major in Chemistry and my minor is Biology. I want to be a physician’s assistant and I love the sciences.”

