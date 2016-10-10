These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from Rutgers, Ole Miss and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts in mid-October.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Katie Gooden, Louisiana State University at Shreveport



“I love empowering others and inspiring people to just be who they want to be. It doesn’t matter what society says; if you want to be a dancer, be a dancer. If you want to climb the corporate ladder, be the best business woman this world has ever seen. Being Miss COED 2017 would open doors of influence to continue inspiring others to live their best life.”

Jessica Crace, Colorado State University



“I major in Psychology and minor in Leadership. After graduating from CSU, I hope to continue my studies in a graduate program and eventually a PhD program. After all of this, I hope to work with PTSD in the military and research better treatment regimens to help men and women of the military who have experienced tragedies while deployed.”

Missy Dow, Rutgers University



“I love RU because of the diversity within our student body and professors. Rutgers has great academics with tons of opportunities for anyone and everyone. The culture here is unbeatable!”

Molly Winker, University of Utah



“Ballet with a minor in Health. I’ve been dancing since I was 4 and just never stopped. I love dancing more than anything; it’s my escape from reality. I’m planning on auditioning for companies closer to my hometown in Minnesota during spring semester. The ultimate goal is to be dancing with a company by next year! I’m also obsessed with animals, so I want to work with animal shelters when I’m not dancing.”

Cristina Cristy, University of Mississippi



