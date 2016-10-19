This election season has been one giant whirlwind that no one expected. Whether you lean left or consider yourself a die-hard conservative, everyone can agree that this election is exhausting. Tensions have grown even higher, however, after the last two Presidential debates have taken place. Tonight marks the last of these hellish events, and you definitely don’t want to miss it.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that only Clinton and Trump, the two main party nominees, would be invited to this debate due to an average of relevant national polls. Gary Johnson and Jill Stein won’t be participating in this debate…sorry, Third Partiers, but you could have probably guessed as much. Johnson and Stein haven’t been part of the last two debates either, meaning much of the media coverage has focused on the Democrat and Republican nominees.

Tonight’s debate will follow the same format as the first debate, divided into six time segments of about 15 minutes each and covering major topics as selected by the moderator. The candidates will then have two minutes to talk, though if it’s anything like the last debate, Trump will interrupt his way into Clinton’s two minutes for at least four of the six questions.

Tune in tonight to watch the third and final Presidential debate!

Third Presidential Debate Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Time: 9:00 PM Eastern Time

TV Channel: All major networks and leading cable sites, including ABC, CBS, CNN, CNBC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, PBS NewsHour, Telemundo, and Univision

Location: University of Nevada in Las Vegas

Running Time: 90 minutes

Moderator: Chris Wallace, anchor for Fox News

Candidates: Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump

To find out the specific channel you want, click here for TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” which is right under TV Listings, to your local provider. You can then scroll down to see what channel the station you’re interested in watching is on.