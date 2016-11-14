The holidays are the perfect time of year for catching up with old friends, spending time with your loved ones and unwinding after a long fall semester. Since you’ll be seeing old acquaintances and attending parties with family members you don’t get to see often, impress everyone with a face of flawless makeup.

It can be difficult to figure out which makeup looks are ideal for the holidays, in the hopes of remaining trendy and festive with a look wearable for a lot of different occasions. Gone are the summer days of a makeup-free face. Winter is all about sparkle, glam and color… which can all be a little hard to capture without some helpful inspiration.

Whether you like to keep things simple and clean or love a bold lip and smoky eye, we’ve rounded up the most beautiful holiday makeup looks this season, and there’s something for everyone and every occasion. Get inspired. Happy holidays!

VIEW GALLERY