Slay This Holiday Season With These 7 Gorgeous Makeup Looks

||

The holidays are the perfect time of year for catching up with old friends, spending time with your loved ones and unwinding after a long fall semester. Since you’ll be seeing old acquaintances and attending parties with family members you don’t get to see often, impress everyone with a face of flawless makeup.

It can be difficult to figure out which makeup looks are ideal for the holidays, in the hopes of remaining trendy and festive with a look wearable for a lot of different occasions. Gone are the summer days of a makeup-free face. Winter is all about sparkle, glam and color… which can all be a little hard to capture without some helpful inspiration.

Whether you like to keep things simple and clean or love a bold lip and smoky eye, we’ve rounded up the most beautiful holiday makeup looks this season, and there’s something for everyone and every occasion. Get inspired. Happy holidays!

VIEW GALLERY

Best Drugstore Makeup Products: Recommendations & Dupes

Best Makeup & Beauty Hacks: How-To Photos, Tips & Tricks

Read More:
Beauty,Lifestylechristmas,makeup
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Allison RussoCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Writer, social media addict, and New York transplant.
  • 10614935101348454