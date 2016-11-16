Oh, Black Friday. After a nice Thanksgiving of counting your blessings and stuffing your face with turkey and pumpkin pie, the night pretty much turns into the Hunger Games. Late night campouts, crazed tug-of-wars over products and human stampedes are just the minor things that could happen on Black Friday. It’s pretty crazy what people will do for a good sale.

Stores that will be closed this Thanksgiving include Dillard’s, DSW, Marshall’s, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Patagonia and REI. If you’re planning on joining in on the madness this year, remember to go into the stores with a plan. Mentally write a list of things you don’t just want, but also the things you need in order to avoid regret and an overload of purchases the next day. One of the best ways to be prepared is to make a list of which sales you want to hit and which ones you want to ditch. We’ve got some of the best deals you can snag this year, so read up.

Aerie

Aerie, the lingerie sub-brand of American Eagle, currently has a BOGO for $10 sale on bralettes, tops and bottoms.

ALDO

From now until November 28, ALDO is offering a free $25 off Style reward with any purchase.

Amazon

Not only will Amazon boast some pretty impressive Black Friday deals, but the week prior will also see some major discounts with the site’s Deals Week feature.

Anthropologie

For a limited time, you can get an extra 25% off all sale items.

Bath & Body Works

On items from their signature line, Bath and Body Works is offering a buy three, get three deal or buy two, get one free.

Best Buy

MacBooks are getting $200 off discounts, with the 11-inch Air for $800 and the 13-inch Air for $999. They’re also offering 50% off select Polk and Sony speakers. Check out the ad here.

Cotton On

Our favorite Australian brand is having a 40% off full-price items discount on its site. Don’t worry, Americans, shipping to the USA is free. For those new to the site, get 30% off your first purchase by joining the email list.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s is offering up to 40% off select athletic shoes, up to 50% off select apparel and up to 30% off electronics. Check out everything you can get on sale here.

Forever 21

All categories of clothing are on sale. Basics are starting at $1.95 while jewelry is starting at $2.95. Saving was just brought to a whole new level.

Free People

For a limited time, undies and socks have a three for $30 deal. Hello, stocking stuffers!

H&M

The sale section, with newly added styles, is up to 80% off. Jackets start at $29.99, dresses start at $9.99, while jeans start at $19.99. Or choose from 15% off All Day Favorites, 15% off Modern Classics, or 15% off Party and Trend.

Levi’s

Save 50% on select sale styles from the iconic denim brand.

Madewell

Madewell’s current sale has accessories starting at $4.99 while tops are starting at just $9.99. Essential bottoms can be yours, starting at $19.99.

Nike

Nike’s current Black Friday collection has the women’s Tech Fleece for 20% off.

Target

Target is offering 25% off Apple TV models and discounts on several select Beats products. Meanwhile, in the clothing department, all women’s shoes are 30% off. See what else is discounted on the ad.

Timberland

Classic work boots are on sale, starting from $99.99.

Ulta

Ulta’s offering a free gift with any $40 fragrance purchase. All holiday sets have a minimum of a 40% discount. For all fashion accessories as well as Beauty Gem palettes, buy one and get one 50% off. Check out what else is on sale.

Urban Outfitters

For the past couple years, UO has had an extra 50% off discount on all sale items and this year shouldn’t be any different. They currently have lace bandeaus for $9.99, tops starting from $9.99, dresses from $29.99 and bedding starting from $14.99.

Victoria’s Secret

Besides sales like 50% off select bras, VS is dishing out freebies. VS lovers can do BOGO free for beauty accessories. With any $60 beauty purchase, you can get a free weekender bag or with any PJ purchase, a free pair of slippers. With any $75 PINK purchase, a blanket comes free.

Good luck and happy shopping!