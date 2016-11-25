Cyber Monday is less than a week away, which is perfect for all of you shoppers who prefer to stay away from the crowds on Black Friday. We get it. Remember the year a woman went berserk and began pepper spraying fellow shoppers? Or the year that an insane stampede led to the death of a WalMart employee? Yes, understandably, some of us would prefer to shop online in the comfort of our pajamas, eating leftover stuffing in bed.

Cyber Monday is probably your last chance to score deals on pretty much everything you can think of before the Christmas season. With each passing year, it has become more and more popular as more are beginning to prefer staying in to get their shopping done. Whether you’re getting gifts for your loved ones or treating yourself (you deserve it!), here are some of the best online deals.

Adidas

Get a headstart on your fitness resolution by getting some new gear at great prices. With the code BMSMNOV, get $20 off $100, $50 off $175, or $100 off $300. Or, save up to 40% off on sale items. Prices start as low as $9. Shipping is always free.

American Eagle

Buy a pair of jeans and get a select pair for 50% off. Shipping is free on orders over $50. Clearance is currently 60% off.

Bloomingdale’s

Free shipping is available until the end of December. Some of the deals include Michael Kors for 25% off, Tory Burch for 30% off and Rebecca Minkoff for 30% off.

Ebay

Some of the featured deals on Ebay? A hover skateboard for 60% off and Apple iPhone 5 for 76% off. You can choose from categories like tech, sports, jewelry, fashion and health. Bonus, all of its deals have free shipping. If you act fast, from now until November 18 you can get a 20% off coupon with the code: C20SHOPEARLY.

Frye

Take an extra 25% off all final sale items with the code: XTRA25 for a total savings of up to 55%. Shipping is always free. Lowest prices start at $99.

Groupon

A pre-Black Friday sale is happening right now, with items like the Apple iPhone 6 for 40% off and the Fitbit Activity Tracker for $129.

Kiehl’s

Sign up for the email list to be one of the first to find out about their Cyber Monday deals. For now, we’ll just have to settle for the $20 off of a $65 purchase deal with the code: JINGLE. Beautiful skin awaits.

L’Occitane

With the ongoing “‘Tis the Season” sale, you can score three Bonne Mere Soaps with the buy two, get one free deal. Or get a free seasonal gift with any $45 purchase with the code: SPARKLE.

Macy’s

Macy’s has a variety of deals this year. Buy two pairs of sunglasses and save $40 with the code: BUY2. Meanwhile, all beauty orders have free shipping.

Sephora

Shopping on Sephora’s website is the best way to get savings, particularly with all the freebies and samples you can get for free with your order. Use the code SUPERSILK for a Clinique foundation mini with a $25 purchase. Or get a perfume mini with the code MINISCENT with any $25 purchase. For all you Urban Decay fanatics, receive an Urban Decay mini with the code PARTYPROOF, free with a $25 purchase.

Steve Madden

Take an additional 40% off already reduced clearance shoes with the code DEAL. Use code SHIP for free shipping.

Tarte Cosmetics

Sale items range from $8 to $54. Free shipping and a free sample come with any order over $25.

The Body Shop

Gift sets range from 10% to 55% off. You can also mix and match and buy three, get three free. Or buy two, get one free. Check out if your favorite Body Butter is on sale in the 50% off sale section.

Topshop

Choose from 70% off in sale, basic offers, or seasonal offers. Basics have a 2 for $18 deal, while jackets start at just $45.

Travelocity

If you already need a vacation and can’t wait until Christmas break, head to Travelocity for sweet deals. Get $25 off your in-app hotel purchase with a $99 minimum.

Walmart

You can score savingss on things like cell phones, computers, beauty products and wearable technology. A current popular deal is the Apple MacBook Pro for $162 off.