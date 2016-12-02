Following his release from the hospital, Kanye West is reportedly living apart from his wife Kim Kardashian and their children, reports an anonymous source to Us Weekly. He’s apparently staying at a rental house while receiving outpatient treatment, the insider explained.

West was released from the UCLA Medical Center after being admitted over a week ago. His physician called 911 after some extremely erratic concert behavior and had the rapper admitted for sleep deprivation and exhaustion. West initially returned home to Kardashian and their kids, North and Saint, upon his release, even celebrating his return along with Saint’s first birthday with a “low-key” party (as low-key can be for the Kardashians).

While it seems he is living apart from his family for primarily medical reasons, there are other rumors circulating as well. There is some speculation that he and his wife are having marriage troubles that come from the Paris robbery of Kardashian, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The robbery was obviously stressful for West and seems to be a factor in his current health. “Kanye’s behavior took a huge toll on their marriage,” a source told Us. “But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.”

While their separate living situations sounds ominous, it’s natural that West’s hospitalization would put some strain on their marriage. However, given Kardashian’s devotion and care for her husband while he was in the hospital, it doesn’t seem like this ship will truly sink anytime soon.