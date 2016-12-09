There’s always an unexplainable feeling about the end of the year. We celebrate the holidays, one event after another, and commemorate the end of the year while preparing for the next. We feel older and newer. With this time comes a full social calendar as we take advantage of the time off we’re given from work and school.

With all the celebrations and parties comes the ultimate question of what to wear. It’s impossible to attend holiday parties where no one’s not drenched in glitter or velvet. But what other time of the year are you going to wear a sequined tulle dress? Or a metallic maxi?

We’ve got you covered if you burned a hole in your wallet these past couple months. What with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all the gift shopping, the holidays make us reminisce about the seasons in which we weren’t as enticed by sales and promotions. Read on to see the all the holiday dresses you can score for cheap.

